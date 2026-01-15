Greig notched three assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Greig had the primary helpers on first-period tallies by Nick Jensen, Brady Tkachuk and Dylan Cozens. The line of Tkachuk, Cozens and Greig combined for 10 points in the contest. For the season, Greig is up to six goals, 13 helpers, 75 shots on net, 55 PIM, 51 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 41 appearances. This was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 9 versus the Mammoth.