Greig had a power-play assist and eight shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Greig had chances galore in his NHL debut, and he got on the scoresheet with an assist on Claude Giroux's second-period goal, which turned out to be the game-winner. The 2020 first-round pick could be a player to watch in dynasty leagues, and Greig could even carve out some redraft value if he continues to be deployed on the second line with power-play time by the talented young Senators.