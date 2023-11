Greig left Thursday's game against LA after suffering a lower-body injury in the first period. He won't return to the contest.

Greig entered Thursday's action with two goals and seven points in eight contests this season. The 21-year-old has been serving in a middle-six role and as a member of the second power-play unit. If he can't play Saturday versus Tampa Bay, then Rourke Chartier might get increased responsibilities.