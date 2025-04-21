Greig scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Greig briefly cut the deficit to 4-2 in the third period before Morgan Rielly answered 45 seconds later. The 22-year-old Greig picked up 10 points over his last 13 regular-season contests as the Senators surged into the playoffs, and he looks to have kept some momentum up. He had a total of 34 points, 119 shots on net and 138 hits across 78 regular-season appearances this year.