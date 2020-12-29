Greig secured a three-year, entry-level contract with Ottawa on Tuesday.

Greig was selected by the Senators with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the organization's third pick in the opening round behind Tim Stuetzle and Jake Sanderson. In 56 games for WHL Brandon last year, the 18-year-old Greig racked up 26 goals and 34 helpers. Considering the WHL has indefinitely postponed its 2020-21 campaign, Greig figures to join the Senators for training camp and could end up on the taxi squad or playing for AHL Belleville.