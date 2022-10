Greig was sent down to AHL Belleville on Monday.

Greig amassed 26 goals and 63 points in 39 games with Brandon of the WHL last season. He got a taste of AHL action in 2020-21 when he notched one goal and two assists in seven appearances. Greig, who was taken with the No. 28 pick by the Senators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, could be brought to the big club at some point this season.