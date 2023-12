Greig scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Greig's first-period marker briefly gave the Senators a 2-1 lead. He's scored twice over the last three games, but he has just three points through nine outings since recovering from a lower-body injury. The center is at four goals, 10 points, 27 shots, 28 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 18 appearances, mainly filling a third-line role.