Greig, who sustained a lower-body injury in Thursday's 3-2 loss to LA, is regarded as doubtful for Ottawa's next few contests, coach D.J. Smith told Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet during the postgame press conference.

That will put a pause on Greig's hot start to the campaign -- he entered Thursday's action with two goals and seven points through eight outings. Rourke Chartier might move up to the third line while Greig is unavailable. With Mark Kastelic (lower body) also expected to miss time as a result of an injury sustained Thursday, Ottawa will likely recall forwards from the AHL ahead of Saturday's match against Tampa Bay.