Greig scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Greig's goal came on the power play in the first period when he tipped a Claude Giroux shot for a 1-0 lead. Shane Pinto's (suspension) absence has given Greig a chance to prove he belongs in the NHL. Greig has been making the most of that opportunity with points in six of his last seven games (two goals, five assists). And he a team-best plus-7 rating. We all keep waiting for the bubble to burst for Greig, but he simply keeps performing.