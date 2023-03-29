Greig (chest), who was originally ruled out for the season, could still play this year, though hasn't been officially cleared as of Wednesday, Ian Mendes of The Athletic reports.

Greig was a full practice participant Wednesday, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, yet is still working his way back to 100 percent. The 20-year-old's potential return will likely be too little too late for the Senators to earn a playoff spot but should clear the way for him to make the Opening Night roster ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.