Greig scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Mammoth.

Greig continues to chip in decent offense -- he has four goals and an assist over his last seven outings. The 23-year-old center is up to six goals, 16 points, 69 shots on net, 44 hits, 25 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 37 appearances. Greig has enough grit to make him a depth option in fantasy formats that rewarded non-scoring production.