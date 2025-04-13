Greig (undisclosed) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Flyers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
The Senators are likely giving Greig some extra rest after locking up a playoff spot. The 22-year-old forward has 13 goals and 33 points in 76 games this season.
More News
-
Senators' Ridly Greig: Scores, assists in win Friday•
-
Senators' Ridly Greig: Nine points in last 13 games•
-
Senators' Ridly Greig: Tallies pair of points Saturday•
-
Senators' Ridly Greig: Registers power-play helper•
-
Senators' Ridly Greig: Two points including GWG•
-
Senators' Ridly Greig: Puts away goal Saturday•