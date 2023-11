Greig (lower body) was put on injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.

The move is presumably retroactive to last Thursday, which is when Greig sustained the injury. That would make him eligible to be activated ahead of Saturday's contest versus Calgary, but that probably won't happen. Coach D.J. Smith said Tuesday that Greig is still weeks away from returning. The 21-year-old has two goals and seven points in nine contests this season.