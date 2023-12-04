Greig (lower body) is slated to play versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Greig has been out of action for the required 10 games after being designated for long-term injured reserve and will need to be activated before puck drop. Prior to getting hurt, the 21-year-old center was rolling offensively with seven points in nine games while averaging 14:17 of ice time. With Greig back in action, the Senators will likely return to a 12/6 lineup, which figures to see Jacob Bernard-Docker or Erik Brannstrom serving as a healthy scratch.