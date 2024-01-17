Greig scored two goals in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The 2020 first-round pick has moved onto Ottawa's top line at even strength between Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux and is taking full advantage. Tuesday's performance was the first multi-goal game of his brief career, and Greig has two goals and five points in the last four games. The 21-year-old didn't see any power-play time Tuesday, however, and when Josh Norris (upper body) returns, he's likely to bump Greig back down the depth chart.