Greig scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals on Sunday.

With the Senators down 2-1 late in the third period, Greig found the back of the net to put the game into the extra frame. He also added an assist on the game-winning overtime marker, two shots on net, two PIM, three hits and a plus-2 rating in 18:11 of ice time. Greig has struggled to find his name on the scoresheet recently as he only has four points - three goals and one assist - in his last 10 games. The Senators face the Panthers on the road Tuesday.