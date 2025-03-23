Greig logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Greig has put up four points over his last five games. His offense hasn't been as flashy as some of his teammates' recent results, but Greig is taking care of business in a middle-six role. This was also his first power-play point since Feb. 4 against the Lightning. The 22-year-old forward is up to 25 points -- one shy of his 72-game output from a year ago -- and he's added 95 shots on net, 120 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 66 appearances.