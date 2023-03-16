site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Ridly Greig: Rejoins big club
By
RotoWire Staff
Greig was called up from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
Greig spent a couple of weeks in the AHL, but he'll now get another look with the Senators. He has a goal and three assists in 11 NHL contests this season.
