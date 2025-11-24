Greig (undisclosed) will not be an option versus Los Angeles on Monday, Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site reports.

Greig will be shelved for his third straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 23-year-old center was starting to find his stride offensively with four points in his last five outings. With Greig out, Stephen Halliday will continue to feature in a fourth-line role.