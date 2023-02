Greig was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Saturday.

The 20-year-old first round pick in 2020 --28th overall -- made his NHL debut a month ago and had a goal and three assists in 11 games, but needs more playing time in the minors, as he was averaging only 13:29 of playing time with the Senators. Greig has 12 goals and 23 points in 28 games with Belleville this season, and he'll see plenty of playing time, as well as lots of power play time in the AHL.