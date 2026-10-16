Greig scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

Greig battled a strain in the Senators' game versus the Blues on Tuesday, but he was able to avoid missing a contest. The 24-year-old centered the fourth line and delivered the Senators' lone goal in regulation Thursday. He has two points, nine shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-2 rating over six appearances. Greig has moved around the lineup a fair amount early in the season, so it remains to be seen where he'll settle in for the long run.