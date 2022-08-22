Greig (shoulder) is expected to be ready for preseason contests during training camp, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports Monday.

Greig won't be an option for the Senators' rookie tournament but could be healthy enough for the opening of preseason versus the Maple Leafs on Sept. 24. Even with the 20-year-old center available for camp, he will likely be hard-pressed to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night and figures to spend some time developing in the minors with AHL Belleville.