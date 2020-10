Greig was drafted 28th overall by the Senators at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Greig is a sub-6-foot, skilled pest who'll be beloved in Ottawa and hated everywhere else. He needs to fill out his 159-pound frame or he'll end up hurt. But Greig has high-end skills and hockey sense, and could be another Brendan Gallagher if things go right. Don't stash him now unless your dynasty squad is deep and unlimited. Greig is years away.