Greig (lower body) is still weeks away from being ready to return to the lineup, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Coach D.J. Smith said Tuesday that Greig could be out for "north of two weeks." The 21-year-old Greig was off to a strong start this season with two goals, seven points, 19 shots on net and 15 hits in nine appearances. Rourke Chartier and Roby Jarventie have been taking turns centering Ottawa's third line during Greig's absence.