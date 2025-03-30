Greig scored a goal, distributed an assist, had two shots on goal and dished out three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over Columbus.

Greig found the back of the net seven minutes into the first period for the first tally on the scoreboard Saturday. He then picked up a secondary helper on Jake Sanderson's go-ahead goal in the second period. Overall, the 22-year-old Greig has 12 goals, 16 assists, 100 shots on net and 128 hits in 69 games this season. With his two-point night Saturday, he officially set a new career high in points with 28 tallies this year. While Greig has occupied a middle-six role for the majority of the season, he is gaining steam offensively and has seven points in his last eight games. If he can maintain his offensive contributions in Ottawa's final slate of games this season, he could see play in deeper leagues in fantasy as an all-around category contributor.