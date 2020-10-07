Jarventie was drafted 32nd overall by the Senators at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Jarventie's father, Martti, played one game for the Canadiens way back in 2001-02, the only season he spent in North America. He had a long productive career in his native Finland before retiring following the 2015-16 campaign. While Martti was a defenseman, Roby is a left wing and pure sniper. Jarventie isn't the type to dance around opposing defenders, but he is a bit better passer than he gets credit for. Jarventie is seen by some as a bit one-dimensional and he will almost certainly have to play a top-six role down the road in order to carve out an NHL career, but he does possess a unique ability to put the puck in the back of the net.