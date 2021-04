Jarventie signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Tuesday.

The contract will go into effect at the start of next season. Selected 33rd overall in the 2020 draft, Jarventie spent this season playing with Ilves in his native Finland, where the 18-year-old winger racked up 14 goals and 11 assists in 48 games. He can report to AHL Belleville on an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.