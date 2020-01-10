Hainsey (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Friday.

Hainsey's return to action is well timed for the Senators, as Mark Borowiecki (illness) is a game-time decision. If both defensemen suit up, it would come down to Cody Goloubef or Andreas Englund for the final spot on the blue line. The 38-year-old Hainsey should be capable of reaching the 20-point mark for a third straight year but is unlikely to be a consistent offensive contributor.