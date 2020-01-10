Senators' Ron Hainsey: Cleared to play Friday
Hainsey (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Friday.
Hainsey's return to action is well timed for the Senators, as Mark Borowiecki (illness) is a game-time decision. If both defensemen suit up, it would come down to Cody Goloubef or Andreas Englund for the final spot on the blue line. The 38-year-old Hainsey should be capable of reaching the 20-point mark for a third straight year but is unlikely to be a consistent offensive contributor.
