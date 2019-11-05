Senators' Ron Hainsey: First goal of year is game-winner
Hainsey scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.
The veteran defenseman crept in from the point and tapped home a Brady Tkachuk feed to put the Senators up 3-1 early in the second period. It was the first goal of the season for Hainsey and stood as the eventual winner, snapping a nine-game point drought in the process. The 38-year-old had five goals and 23 points in 81 games with Toronto last year but he may be hard-pressed to approach those totals with an inferior Ottawa club.
