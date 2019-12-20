Play

Hainsey (undisclosed) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Hainsey is considered day-to-day, so he may only be forced to miss one contest due to his undisclosed issue. With Hainsey on the shelf, Max Lajoie will be promoted from the minors and draw into the lineup Saturday.

