Senators' Ron Hainsey: Posts one point in six games
Hainsey's been a fantasy non-factor so far, with his only point coming on Oct. 10 against St. Louis.
Anyone who owns Hainsey is finding out the hard way that there's a major drop-off that comes with going from the high-flying Maple Leafs to the rebuilding Senators. Hainsey should be more productive as time goes on, but another 20-point season might be beyond his reach with this Ottawa squad.
