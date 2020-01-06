Senators' Ron Hainsey: Questionable for Tuesday
Hainsey (undisclosed) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
It appears Dylan DeMelo (finger) is on track to return to the lineup while Nikita Zaitsev (lower body) will sit out another game. If Hainsey is able to return, he'll likely bump out Christian Jaros or Cody Goloubef. However, Hainsey isn't the concern of fantasy gamers, as he's posted just eight points and 27 shots on net over 36 games this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.