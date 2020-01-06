Hainsey (undisclosed) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

It appears Dylan DeMelo (finger) is on track to return to the lineup while Nikita Zaitsev (lower body) will sit out another game. If Hainsey is able to return, he'll likely bump out Christian Jaros or Cody Goloubef. However, Hainsey isn't the concern of fantasy gamers, as he's posted just eight points and 27 shots on net over 36 games this year.