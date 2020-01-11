Hainsey (undisclosed) had two PIM, a plus-1 rating, and 25:19 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

The veteran defenseman missed seven contests with the injury. Hainsey has eight points, 31 hits, 52 blocked shots and 27 shots on goal in 37 appearances this season. While he's back in the lineup, don't expect the 38-year-old to make much of an impact on the scoresheet.