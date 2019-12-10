Senators' Ron Hainsey: Records assist
Hainsey produced an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.
Hainsey provided the secondary helper on a shorthanded, empty-net goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau. While offense isn't Hainsey's primary contribution on the ice, he's snagged assists in two of his last three games. He's up to six points, 45 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 31 outings.
More News
-
Senators' Ron Hainsey: Registers assist•
-
Senators' Ron Hainsey: Serving as mentor instead of scorer•
-
Senators' Ron Hainsey: First goal of year is game-winner•
-
Senators' Ron Hainsey: Posts one point in six games•
-
Senators' Ron Hainsey: Signs with Senators•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Readying for Game 1•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.