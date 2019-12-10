Hainsey produced an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Hainsey provided the secondary helper on a shorthanded, empty-net goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau. While offense isn't Hainsey's primary contribution on the ice, he's snagged assists in two of his last three games. He's up to six points, 45 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 31 outings.