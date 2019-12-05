Hainsey managed an assisted, four blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Hainsey had the secondary helper on a Connor Brown goal in the second period. The defenseman has just five points in 29 games this season, but he's added 43 blocked shots and 24 hits. It's unlikely he matches the 23 points he had in each of the previous two campaigns, both spent with the Maple Leafs.