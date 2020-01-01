Hainsey (undisclosed) will miss Ottawa's remaining two games this week against Florida and Tampa Bay, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The Senators have every reason to be cautious with Hainsey, as they will likely try to deal him to a contender who could use his veteran presence at the deadline. He's not a major factor fantasy factor as long as he's in Ottawa, so holding him out another week shouldn't be a concern for most fantasy owners.