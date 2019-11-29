Senators' Ron Hainsey: Serving as mentor instead of scorer
Hainsey hasn't scored since Nov. 16 at Buffalo, one of two assists he has in November.
Hainsey's role on this Senators team is to help Erik Brannstrom be ready for NHL success when the team is ready to complete the long climb back to relevance. He's not likely to be around when Ottawa is ready to contend for a title, and he has embraced that he's not a scorer on this team. Don't expect much from Hainsey in fantasy formats.
More News
-
Senators' Ron Hainsey: First goal of year is game-winner•
-
Senators' Ron Hainsey: Posts one point in six games•
-
Senators' Ron Hainsey: Signs with Senators•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Readying for Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Will rest Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Surprises with short-handed goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.