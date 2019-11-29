Hainsey hasn't scored since Nov. 16 at Buffalo, one of two assists he has in November.

Hainsey's role on this Senators team is to help Erik Brannstrom be ready for NHL success when the team is ready to complete the long climb back to relevance. He's not likely to be around when Ottawa is ready to contend for a title, and he has embraced that he's not a scorer on this team. Don't expect much from Hainsey in fantasy formats.