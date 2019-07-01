Senators' Ron Hainsey: Signs with Senators
Hainsey signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Ottawa on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
At 38, Hainsey will be one of the oldest players in the NHL in 2019-20, but he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down over the past two years, putting up back-to-back 23-point campaigns while appearing in 161 of a possible 164 regular-season contests with the Maple Leafs. The 14-year veteran will likely step into a middle-pairing role with the Senators this season and should be able to crack the 20-point threshold for a third straight campaign.
