Senators' Ron Hainsey: Will miss next two games
Hainsey (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Devils or Monday against the Penguins, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Hainsey missed just three games over the previous two seasons, but he'll miss his fourth game of the year Monday. The 38-year-old blueliner isn't the concern of fantasy owners at this stage of his career, as he's notched just eight points and 27 shots on net over 36 games. Christian Jaros play his first game since November in Hainsey's place.
