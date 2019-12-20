Hainsey (undisclosed) will miss at least the Senators' next two contests, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Hainsey was previously ruled out versus Philadelphia on Saturday but will in fact be sidelined through the Christmas break. Cody Goloubef figures to see the biggest uptick in ice time playing in Hainsey's spot with Thomas Chabot. Barring an extended absence, the 38-year-old Hainsey should still be capable of reaching the 20-point mark for a third straight year.