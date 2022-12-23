Chartier (upper body) suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game versus the Capitals.

Chartier and Tyler Motte (upper body) both exited the game after the first period, leaving the Senators with just 10 forwards active. Derick Brassard could draw in if both Chartier and Motte are out for Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, but the Senators may also require reinforcements from AHL Belleville.