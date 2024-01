Chartier was placed on waivers Tuesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Chartier has two goals, one assist, 36 shots on net and 24 hits over 34 NHL appearances this season. If he clears, the 27-year-old forward could be demoted to the minors. Chartier notched 20 goals and 28 points across 40 outings with AHL Belleville last campaign.