Chartier earned a plus-1 rating during Monday's 3-0 victory over the visiting Ducks.

Competing in an NHL game for the first time since Nov. 15, 2018, Chartier recorded his first plus rating in 14 career games. The 2014 fifth-round draft pick was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday and opened on the third line with Tyler Motte and Parker Kelly. Charier, who is still searching for his first career assist, contributed two shots and one hit in 11:26 of ice time against the Ducks.