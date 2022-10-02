site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Rourke Chartier: Waived for AHL demotion
Chartier was waived on Sunday by Ottawa, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sunreports.
Chartier will be assigned to Belleville of the AHL if he clears. He had 10 goals and 25 points in 33 minor-league matches last year.
