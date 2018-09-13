The Sharks traded Balcers to the Senators on Thursday, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports. San Jose has also sent Chris Tierney, Dylan DeMelo, Josh Norris, a 2019 second round pick, 2020 first-rounder and a pair of conditional picks in exchange for Erik Karlsson, Francis Perron and a first-round selection in 2019 or 2020.

Karlsson is obviously the headliner of this blockbuster trade, but Balcers is a promising forward prospect for the Senators. The Latvian scored 40 goals and 77 points for WHL Kamloops in 2016-17, and he adjusted quite well in the AHL with San Jose last year, potting 23 goals and 25 assists in the regular season to complement a point-per-game average in the team's brief postseason run. He's known as a terrific skater with plenty of speed and soft hands. The Senators needed him after losing Mike Hoffman this offseason.