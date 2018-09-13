Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Dealt to Ottawa in Karlsson deal
The Sharks traded Balcers to the Senators on Thursday, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports. San Jose has also sent Chris Tierney, Dylan DeMelo, Josh Norris, a 2019 second round pick, 2020 first-rounder and a pair of conditional picks in exchange for Erik Karlsson, Francis Perron and a first-round selection in 2019 or 2020.
Karlsson is obviously the headliner of this blockbuster trade, but Balcers is a promising forward prospect for the Senators. The Latvian scored 40 goals and 77 points for WHL Kamloops in 2016-17, and he adjusted quite well in the AHL with San Jose last year, potting 23 goals and 25 assists in the regular season to complement a point-per-game average in the team's brief postseason run. He's known as a terrific skater with plenty of speed and soft hands. The Senators needed him after losing Mike Hoffman this offseason.
