Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Demoted to AHL in paper move
Balcers was assigned to AHL Belleville on Monday, per the AHL's transactions list.
This is likely only a paper move. Several young players on other teams were similarly assigned to the AHL to ensure that they can be sent back down to the minors later this year. Balcers has four points in his last eight games, and the Senators aren't playing for anything, so it would be surprising if the 21-year-old wasn't recalled essentially immediately.
