Balcers will not return Wednesday after suffering a lower-body injury against the Canucks.

The injury occurred in the first period of Wednesday's preseason contest and will keep him out until at least the next game. Balcers is likely a longshot to crack the Senators' opening night roster, and an injury at this stage of the preseason will not help his chances. There figures to be an update on Balcers before the Sens' final preseason game Saturday.