According to general manager Pierre Dorion, Balcers will be "out for some time" with a lower-body injury, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

The Senators have yet to release a specific timetable for Balcers' recovery, but it sounds like he'll miss the first few games of the regular season at a minimum. The 22-year-old winger, who notched 14 points in 36 games with the big club last campaign, will likely slot into a bottom-six role once healthy.