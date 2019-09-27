Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Facing lengthy absence
According to general manager Pierre Dorion, Balcers will be "out for some time" with a lower-body injury, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.
The Senators have yet to release a specific timetable for Balcers' recovery, but it sounds like he'll miss the first few games of the regular season at a minimum. The 22-year-old winger, who notched 14 points in 36 games with the big club last campaign, will likely slot into a bottom-six role once healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.