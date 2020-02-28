Balcers scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Balcers lit the lamp just 14 seconds into the third period to give his team a 3-1 lead. That goal turned into the game-winner after Vancouver pulled back within one, but Bobby Ryan closed out the win with a pair of insurance tallies, completing a hat trick in the process. The goal was Balcers' first at the NHL level since March 26, 2019, so his fantasy value remains minimal.