Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Gets call from big club
The Senators recalled Balcers from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
The Senators assigned Jean-Christophe Beaudin to the minors Tuesday, so Balcers will replenish the team's forward depth. The 22-year-old Balcers hasn't played an NHL game yet this year, but he's been excellent with Belleville, as he generated 24 points over 19 games.
More News
-
Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Making progress in recovery•
-
Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Timeline becomes clear•
-
Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Facing lengthy absence•
-
Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Done for Wednesday•
-
Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Headed to AHL affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.