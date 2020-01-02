Play

The Senators recalled Balcers from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

The Senators assigned Jean-Christophe Beaudin to the minors Tuesday, so Balcers will replenish the team's forward depth. The 22-year-old Balcers hasn't played an NHL game yet this year, but he's been excellent with Belleville, as he generated 24 points over 19 games.

